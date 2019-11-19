Attention Vietnam Navy Veterans, Blue Water Navy Veterans or Widows of these veterans.
If you have, or spouse died of any of the following: Agent Orange Presumptive: Chronic B-cell leukemia, Hodgkin’s disease, multiple myeloma, Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, prostate cancer, respiratory cancers, soft tissue sarcomas, AL amyloidosis, Chloracne, Diabetes Mellitus Type 2. Ischemic Heart Disease, Parkinson’s disease, Peripheral Neuropathy early onset or Porphyria Cutanea Tarda and were considered either Brown Water Navy or Blue Water Navy, please contact Larry Klemesrud, Veterans Affairs immediately to file a claim.
The VA is slowly compiling a list of the Blue Water Navy ships and will start working Blue Water Navy Claims on January 1, 2020. If a Navy veteran believes their ship was within the 12-mile limit of the shores of Vietnam and they have any of the Agent Orange Presumptive illnesses, it behooves you to file a claim for compensation.
Willie Clark, VA under Secretary for Field Operations indicated earlier in October the Veterans Benefits Administration had sent out letters to over 77,000 veterans, whose previous disability claims, connected to Agent Orange, had previously been denied. These veterans will need to refile with the VA this next year if they would like their cases reconsidered.
Under Secretary Clark indicated a ship locator tool for claims processors should be completed sometime the first week of December. The training for the claims processors is scheduled to be completed by December 13. There will be eight regional processing offices assigned to handle and process these claims to ensure efficiency and consistency.
One special item to note concerns Veterans who served along the Korean DMZ. The new law changed the dates for veterans affected by herbicides from April 1, 1968 to August 31, 1971 to September 1, 1967 to August 31, 1971.
So it behooves veterans, who served along the DMZ, as well as widows, to check and see if they may qualify for compensation or Dependent Indemnity Compensation.
Any questions, please contact Larry Klemesrud, Mitchell Co. Veteran Affairs at 641-832-2920 or 641-220-1759. I will be glad to give each and every veteran any and all assistance in this matter or others.
