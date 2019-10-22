The Canadian policeman, parked roadside, waved me over to the curb. I obeyed because I believe in the authority behind his badge. While physically he’s no match for a speeding car, his authority is.
Believers should act more like that policeman.
How so? By applying our Authority daily.
When catching the Devil at work in your family, health, finances, or attacking your faith, dividing your church, your friendships, or simply hovering in your circumstances - use your authority to stop his encroachment. Arrest the attack.
The Source of your Authority.
The defeated Devil1 must obey God’s Authority. God gave all authority to His son, Jesus2. Consequently, all who befriend Jesus become children of God3, joint heirs with Christ4, representing this same authority5.
Jesus affirms, “l have been given all authority in heaven and earth. Therefore, go…”6
Learn to apply Authority.
Jesus gives disciples authority to act, “Look, I have given you authority7 over all the power of the enemy."8
“Authority” in this verse is the Greek word exousia, meaning power, moral influence, jurisdiction, dominion over a certain realm.
God works THROUGH people. We’re given authority for one reason, to advance God’s Kingdom, “on earth as it is in heaven.”9 WE exercise dominion over the Devil and his schemes.
Without a demonstration of authority, in the context of Gospel preaching, teaching the Word, or witnessing, however, people have no reference as to the power thereof. This is why Jesus sends disciples (then and now) casting out demons, raising the dead, cleansing the leper10.
Speak the name of Jesus. It has authority. Apply the shed blood of Jesus. It has authority. Practice the promises and principles in God’s Word. They have authority.
Stop asking for help. Start applying Your Authority. "Therefore, go…” advance his Kingdom. Enlarge your territory.11
1Colossians 2:14-15
2Matthew 28:18
3Ephesians 1:5
4Colossians 1:12
51 John 4:4
6Matthew 28:18
7Greek “exousia”
8Luke 9:1; 10:18-20
9Matthew 6:9ff
10Mark 16:17-18
111 Chronicles 4:10; 2 Peter 1:3
