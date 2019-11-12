Fall brings beautiful filled with pumpkins, crisp air and colorful leaves, but fall also brings the flu.
Mitchell County Regional Health Center's mission is to improve the health of our communities and one way in which we can do that is to provide everyone with a flu shot.
Each flu season is different in a variety of ways including the strain of flu, when the flu hits communities and the level of impact is has on a population.
With that said, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends healthcare organizations offer the vaccine by the end of October.
Historically, MCRHC has seen the flu impact our communities after January or after; however, according to the CDC, October and November is typically the starting point with a peak in the flu season occurring December through February.
Your flu vaccine is effective for approximately six months; therefore, for most people the ideal time to get your flu shot is during early fall.
Bottom line: If you haven't received a flu shot yet, you should get one. The vaccine protects you, your children, your parents – it protects everyone.
