What happens when it seems everything in life is turning against you? You feel like you have been following the right path. You even thought at the time it was God’s path.
But now the doors of opportunity have slammed in your face and barricades have arisen from nowhere. No matter what you try to do to turn things around, nothing works. The sickness gets worse, the money runs out, the situation becomes unbearable.
This was certainly how Jeremiah, the prophet, must have felt when God commanded him to deliver a message that no one wanted to hear.
In the height of his frustration he even accused God of deceiving him. He complained that whenever he opened his mouth to speak, all it brought him was insults and abuse. But when he decided to remain silent, the message he was to deliver became like a fire inside of him. It consumed him until he could hold it no longer. The results were death threats, imprisonment and total social isolation.
But in the middle of his complaint, he stops to give praise to the Lord. Why? Because, “He rescues the life of the needy from the hand of the wicked.” (Jeremiah 20:13)
Jeremiah realizes even in the worst of conditions God has not abandoned him. He is able to rise above his situation and sing the Lord’s praises.
You have free articles remaining.
The Bible promises God will be with us, will help us and support us with His hand of deliverance. (Isaiah 41:10)
God has given us many other similar promises in His Word. The question is, “How can I be sure He will rescue me from my pit of despair?”
Jeremiah seemed to find his strength and deliverance in giving praise to the Lord.
I believe we can too.
In Psalm 103, David tells himself to praise the Lord, because He is the One who forgives all his sins and heals all his diseases. He is the One who rescues his life from the pit.
No matter what you might be facing today, I want to encourage you there is a God who knows all about it and truly cares. We are told whoever seeks the Lord will find Him. He will be there to rescue you and support you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.