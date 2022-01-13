The story of Wallace McKinney: A black life that mattered

Wallace was born on a plantation in Mississippi owned by Jefferson Davis. At the time of the events set forth here, he was judged to have been in his mid-teens. Wallace was a black slave who could neither read nor write. Nothing is known about his parents or siblings, if any.

As was the case in many such incidents, when a white man of social stature entered the Army of the Confederacy, he took a slave servant with him. This is the only plausible way Wallace ended up with the Confederate Army in Virginia as a teenager.

He told the story of a demand he join the Confederate Army and his refusal to do so. As a result he was to be executed. An unknown white woman helped him escape and he made his way through the Union Army lines to freedom.

Shortly after his inauguration as President in 1861, Lincoln issued a call for volunteers to join the Union Army. On a per capita basis there were more volunteers from Iowa than any other State in the Union. Two of those volunteers were my great-uncles, Seymour and Squire McKinley from the very small village of Newburg in Mitchell County. They were the oldest of a family of ten children who had migrated with their parents from Illinois in the Fall of 1855.

When a new Iowa regiment was created, the two McKinley brothers transferred and Seymour received a commission as Captain. They were joined shortly thereafter by two younger brothers, Cornelius and Randolph. Three of the four brothers were wounded. Seymour was wounded seven times and the last time at the Battle of Fisher’s Hill was left for dead in an abandoned cabin in Virginia with a dozen corpses.

It was obvious that Captain McKinley’s war was over. It was now the Fall of 1864.

This is when Wallace and Captain McKinley first met. There are no records of when or how the two made their way from Winchester, Virginia to Newburg, Iowa, but they did and Wallace, a teenage illiterate black former slave, was solely responsible for the successful return and survival of his charge during this trip of well over 1,000 miles! I wager that the Captain and his family thought this was a black life that mattered.

How was a teenage illiterate black former slave going to survive in the village of Newburg, Iowa in the mid-1860’s?

My great-grandmother had answers to all of those questions. She was born Eliza Updike of hardy Dutch stock in New York. By the time she and my great grandfather reached what was to become Newburg, Iowa, she had borne ten children. One more mouth to feed wouldn’t matter. Upon their arrival in Iowa the first thing they did was to build a small hotel on the bank of the Cedar River. They had brought a water powered sawmill when they came from Illinois. Newburg was a thriving village and a stagecoach stop on the way to Minneapolis. Wallace had a job on the first day after his arrival in Newburg.

What Wallace did not have was a second name. Family legend has it that at the urging of great-grandmother Eliza, he chose the last name ‘McKinney’ which he used the rest of his life.

Sometime after his arrival in Iowa, Wallace learned a railroad was being built north from Des Moines. It would pass less than 20 miles west of Newburg. As progress of the construction was reported, it was also confirmed that the construction labor was primarily African. When all of this was verified, Wallace went there to see for himself. He met a young African girl and a correspondence ensued. Great-grandmother Eliza would read the letters and Wallace would dictate his reply.

Eventually Wallace was able to purchase a small farm. He died in 1927. An obituary stated, “There was a large attendance of the friends who followed this highly respected colored gentleman to his last resting place.” It goes on to say, “Thus ends the life of a slave, a water boy in the Union Army in the Civil War, and a citizen of this county for many years. The floral offerings were many and beautiful.”

I would add that his life mattered to our family in so many ways and I hope his legacy will be repeated over and over in the years to come.

POSTSCRIPT

In our collective preoccupation with the superficiality of skin color, we are ignoring this much deeper human commonality:

Whether our skin is white, black, brown or yellow, when that skin is

cut - we all bleed RED, and that red blood will save the life of another

human being regardless of the color of his or her skin!

Keith McKinley is a retired Osage lawyer and his family has been settled in Mitchell county since 1855.

