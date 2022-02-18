The One Thing Needed

I love the story of the two sisters, Martha and Mary (Luke 10:38-42). Jesus has come to the home that they share.

Martha is very concerned about supper. She is “distracted by all the preparations that had to be made.” Martha is a hard worker, always busy, a perfectionist. Mary, the younger sister, is more quiet, more thoughtful. While Martha is busy in the kitchen, Mary is sitting down listening to Jesus teach.

Can’t you imagine Martha passing by the doorway, sticking her head in, giving Mary a dirty look and motioning for her to help? But she can’t get Mary’s attention. Mary is not “distracted by” many things. She is fully focused on every word which comes from the mouth of Jesus.

Finally, Martha has had enough. She interrupts Jesus’ teaching! “Lord, don’t you care that my sister has left me to do the work by myself? Tell her to help me!”

But Jesus says, “Martha, Martha…you are worried and upset about many things, but only one thing is needed. Mary has chosen what is better, and it will not be taken away from her.”

Mary had chosen the “better part”. Martha was not wrong to want to serve the Lord, But Jesus prefers that she stop and listen to His Word.

How about you? Are you a “Martha”? Worried and concerned about many things?

Are you busy being busy – so busy that you don’t have time to listen to Jesus? There is nothing wrong with having an active life. But if you are so busy that you don’t have time to worship Jesus in church, don’t have time to read and focus on His Word – then you are TOO busy.

Martha was focused on her own goal. She is so busy being gracious and polite and a good hostess that she doesn’t have time to be with her Lord. Does this describe you in any way?

Be more like Mary. Set aside time to be with Jesus. Set aside a time and place to get away from all the distractions of this life and focus on His Word. That is the “better part”.

Jesus wants our attention. He wants us to experience His love and forgiveness.

The season of Lent begins on March 2nd, Ash Wednesday. He asks us to remember His death for us. His death on the cross for us is what we all truly need. When we take time to focus on His death and resurrection, we take time to focus on the fact that we have a God Who loves us enough that He gave His only Son to die for us. And whoever believes in Him will not perish but have everlasting life.

