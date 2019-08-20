It’s back to school time. That means summer vacation time is over.
I hope you and your family experienced some travel during this summer. What a blessing to witness the natural wonders of our land – with spacious skies, amber waves of grain, purple mountain majesties, and fruited plains. What a beautiful country we have.
Isaac Watts wrote over 750 hymns—many of them praising God for His creation. “Joy to the World” is perhaps his most popular hymn. We think of his hymn as a Christmas hymn, yet it is not directly about the birth of Jesus at all—just read the lyrics. It’s more of an Advent hymn –prepare for Christ’s coming -- or even about preparing for Jesus’ Second Coming. He pictures creation rejoicing in the Savior – “Let earth receive her king! Let every heart prepare Him room, and heaven and nature sing!”
Isaac Watts’ ability to praise God and rejoice in His creation is even more profound when you understand a little about his life. He almost died of smallpox as a teenager and was weak and in poor health the rest of his life. He was tiny in stature, only five feet tall. He had a big, long, beak of a nose.
The story is told a woman fell in love with his poetry and began to fantasize about marrying him. Until she saw him. Watts would remain a bachelor all his life.
Despite his disappointments in life, Watts still found reason to praise God for His grace and mercy as shown in Jesus: “When I survey the wondrous cross…My richest gain I count but loss and pour contempt on all my pride…Were the whole realm of nature mine, That were a tribute far too small; Love so amazing, so divine, Demands my soul, my life, my all.” Again notice his mention of nature.
A lesser known hymn is “The Heavens Declare Thy Glory, Lord”. Watts again rejoices in nature: “The rolling sun, the changing light, And nights and days, Thy power confess.” Yet this hymn is not simply about praising God for nature: “The heavens declare Thy glory, Lord; in every star Thy wisdom shines; But when our eyes behold Thy Word, We read Thy Name in fairer lines…the blest Volume Thou hast writ, reveals Thy justice and Thy grace.”
Nature reveals we have a good Creator. But it is the Bible that spells out for us God so loved the world He sent His Son to save us. There is nothing more beautiful than that.
