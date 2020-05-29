Thanks to those who helped me get here

This is not the ending to my high school journey that I thought I would have had, and I'm sure every other senior is feeling the same way. Throughout my short four years of high school, many people have helped me and others along the way. Many of these people and organizations don't get any recognition for the things they do. While I would like to address everyone who helped myself and others, it would take way too long. Instead, I want to thank the individuals, companies and organizations that have helped me most along my high school journey.

During high school, I was very involved in my FFA chapter. Our chapter has a test plot that we plant corn or soybeans on every year and do some kind of a test with the crops. We have compared different seed varieties to one another, changed the speed at which the seed is planted, and we have changed the amount of seeds planted per acre. All of these have been different tests that I have helped with throughout the past couple of years. In the fall we compare the yields of the different tests we did and try to determine what produced the highest yield. This is a huge learning opportunity for many kids to learn more about agriculture and learn with a hands-on experience.

Running the test plot every year is difficult and takes a lot of help from many different businesses and people in our community. The Osage Co-Op elevator lets our chapter use their land for the test plot. Not only that, but they donated seed, fertilizer, and their time to help us. This would not be possible without them. Many local seed companies donated seed in the spring for us to use. Dean Sponheim and Rachel Amundson with Pioneer always donate seed and help make sure that the plot goes off without any problems. Rachel comes in and sits down with the test plot committee before spring and helps the committee put together a plan for the upcoming spring. This year Sponheim Seeds, the Osage Co-Op Elevator, Kyle Holschlag with Emerging Ag, Jon Gisleson Seeds, and Andy Johnson with Golden Harvest all donated see to the FFA so we could plant our test plot. While getting all the seed and fertilizer is essential for the success of the test plot, someone has to work the ground, plant the crop, and harvest the crops. Many farmers and businesses step up and help us out here as well. Kibble equipment and Adam Norby helped us last fall with bringing out a combine and a wagon to help combine the test plot. This spring, Tim Sullivan provided his equipment to work the ground and plant the plot this year. He has also provided his tractors and wagons during the fall. Another farmer who has helped out a lot in the past is Rick Sletton. For many years, he planted and combined the test plot. Many other farmers have helped us in the past, like Rodney Koch and Troy Havel.