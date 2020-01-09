Thank you for your generosity, Red Kettle donors: Letter

As the Salvation Army’s Service Extension Unit representative in Mitchell County, I wish to thank the hundreds of friends and supporters who have given donations and time to The Salvation Army.

The Christmas Kettle Campaign is our most vital fundraising tool, accounting for nearly 75% of our annual fund raising totals. It is vital because we depend on this support to fund year-round programs. I am pleased to report that Mitchell County raised just under $7,400, $4,500 which came from the bell-ringing campaign alone.

It is only with generous support from the community during this time that The Salvation Army Extension Unit can offer temporary emergency assistance and special projects for local groups. More than quick-fixes, these solutions reflect our ability to make a difference in many lives and we continue to strive for excellence in our ability to assist others. Be assured that our goal is to continually make a difference.

Again, from volunteering to contributions, we appreciate the kindness, compassion and generosity that our communities have and continue to show. Your support has helped us make a difference in the lives of those we serve. We continue to take group, church and individual donations throughout the year at the Osage Police Department.

Thank you,

Sarah Krukow, service extension coordinator

