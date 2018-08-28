With recent discussions regarding the possible tax increment financing of a proposed project in Mitchell County, a request was made to Tim Johnson, Iowa Farm Bureau Sr. Research and Policy Analyst, to develop an explanation of tax increment financing for use as an economic development strategy.
Following is the information which Johnson provided to the Mitchell County Farm Bureau. The Mitchell County Farm Bureau supports economic development in the county. At this time, the Mitchell County Farm Bureau has not taken a position against or in support of the local TIF plans.
***
Tax Increment Financing (TIF) usually comes with a lot of questions as to how it works and its goals. The goal is usually to leverage future property tax payments for current projects like infrastructure and economic development incentives. How it works, and its impacts are a little more complicated.
Creating a TIF district within a wind turbine project is a little different because there is less speculation with the project than there might be with a new business park. The business park may not generate buildings, but the wind turbines are likely to be built. So with less risk, the issue is opportunity cost.
TIF like any other public financing tool has opportunity costs. What happens with TIF and what happens without TIF?
If no TIF district is created, any valuation that is created by the new wind turbine development would be new valuation for the taxing entities that the turbines are built in. For school districts, generally this would allow tax levies to be lowered because the increased valuation would spread the tax burden from the district to more property. Some school district levies would generate more revenue.
Other local governments would have a decision to make. They could take the new valuation and lower property tax rates (levies) or they could keep tax rates the same and increase the amount of taxes collected. It’s likely the answer to that question is somewhere in the middle.
If a TIF district is created, the opportunity cost is that the new taxes from the new valuation in the TIF district would be set aside for specific projects. Property taxes would still be paid but they would not go directly to the local government. The only exception to this is any debt service levies would still collect taxes from the new value in the TIF district. Other local levies would not see the additional valuation, so levies might have to be higher than if the TIF district was not created.
The School district levy would be impacted in the following way. Schools would not be losing out on any money because of the TIF district. It would just be generated from different groups. The largest part of the school aid formula comes from a combination of property taxes and state aid. Since the property taxes from the TIF district would not be coming from the new value, the state general fund would have to make up the difference. The other portion of the formula, approximately ten percent, comes from only property taxes, so the opportunity cost of the TIF district would be slightly higher property taxes because the TIF value could not be used for this part of the school district levy.
So, the discussion with this TIF district should be: will the project(s) benefiting from the TIF revenue be a greater public benefit than the opportunity cost of creating the TIF district and diverting the property tax revenue to the TIF project(s).
