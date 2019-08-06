The cows across the street are happy. Every day I see them dancing in the green grass and chasing each other around up and down the hills.
They wander down to the little creek for a drink and then prance and chase while looking for the choicest grass.
In the evening, their caregivers, call them, “Come into the barn for the night.” They go joyfully for the cows know their voices and trust….
John 10: 2b - 5 “…the shepherd … the sheep hear his voice. He calls his own sheep by name and leads them out. When he has brought out all his own, he goes ahead of them, and the sheep follow him because they know his voice. They will not follow a stranger, but they will run from him because they do not know the voice of strangers.”
I watch them play and I am reminded we are similar. We play in the grass and summer warmth and follow our tender’s voice.
Some folks suffer from the misguided belief that spring, fall, or even, (shudder) winter, are the better seasons.
I assure you; summer is the best season of the year.
Yes, I need Repel Deep Woods bug spray. Butterflies, lightening bugs, and dusk moths, float and flitter like fairies in the moonlight.
Yes, the weeds and grass require constant attention. The perfume and golden colors of flowers and grass fills the heaviness of mid-afternoon.
Yes, the humidity is a killer. Rain cleanses the air, briefly blotting out the smell of cows. The dogs, cats and I love to walk the tree line through the rain, a heavenly smell and sound.
Summer is best.
The Bible uses the word “summer” 27 times.
The best music is about summer: Spotify has 100 songs on their summer playlist. James Taylor, “Summer’s Here: …Yeah, the water's cold but I've been in. Baby, lose the laundry and jump on in. I mean all God's children got skin and it's summer again.”
IMDb has more than 100 movies about summer and the beach.
Every news organization has their own annual list of best summer books. We have thousands of ways to express our love of summer.
Summer is best. Because it is so fleeting?
While summer is here, immerse yourself in the abundant signs of God’s great creation. Dance, sing, smell, taste, enjoy. And listen – do you hear? Your Lord is calling you to enjoy and follow.
