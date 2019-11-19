Have you ever noticed how hard it is to slow down and stop? Whether it’s work in the office or at home, if you’re anything like me, we often find ourselves moving from one project to the next, without a rest in between.
I confess I often find it difficult to unplug from my work. If I’m not careful I find the majority of my relationships, conversations and thought life revolve solely around my work and the happenings at church. It’s easy to bring work home in the evenings or on my day off and I justify it because it’s “God’s work.”
On the other hand, the world applauds someone who works continually, who has such good work ethic. That leaves the rest of us without incentive to change. It’s easy to say it’s just a busy season, I just have a few extra things to get done, but I’ve discovered the season of busyness never actually ends. I’m painfully reminded of this when one of my kids, eager to play with me, says, “Dad, I thought today was your day off.”
I’ve discovered that, like so many, I am addicted to being busy.
Reading the book “The Emotionally Healthy Leader,” by Peter Scazzero, I was challenged to practice taking a Sabbath every week. In the Ten Commandments, taking a Sabbath is listed number 4, but like so many other followers of Jesus, I didn’t really view this command as that big of a deal. After all, “I’m doing things for God” and isn’t that more important than stopping and resting?
As I spent time in this book I found an answer to that question and the answer is this: I need to realize the hard truth that I am not indispensable and God is perfectly capable of taking care of the universe all on His own without me.
The idea of a Sabbath sounds boring, inconvenient and we often attribute it to some old legalistic rule from God’s people. Rarely would anyone describe it as a gift or something beautiful, but that is exactly what it is.
The author unpacks what the Bible means when it talks about a Sabbath. It is a 24-hour block of time every week in which we do four things. First, you stop all paid and unpaid work, which is vocational work, as well as all your normal errands. Second and third, you take time to rest and delight in God’s creation by engaging in activities that restore and replenish you, like taking a nap, going for a hike, eating good food, getting together with friends or family, etc. Finally, a Sabbath involves taking time to contemplate God, who He is and His love for you, maybe spend some time in the Bible or prayer, but the intent is to be aware of God’s goodness and love in all the things that He has given us to enjoy.
This doesn’t sound like a stuffy old rule, but an opportunity from a loving God to give us time to enjoy a full and satisfying life.
Though this won’t be a simple transition, I believe my relationship with my kids, wife, friends, church and my personal walk with Jesus is worth my effort in discovering the joy of stopping. I invite you to join me in learning what it means to stop, rest, and delight in God and His great gifts to us for one full day each week.
