Stauffer for District 1 supervisor: Letter

We have had a lot of talk about windmills, roads, broadband internet, and TIF in general. Let’s agree these are all important topics the supervisors will face. Now we need to get down to where the rubber meets the road. Mitchell County has been my home for over 42 years and a great place to live and raise a family. How do we make what is good even better for everyone?

More clean, acceptable, moderately priced housing for our young families and citizens from all walks of life who move to Osage for jobs or retirement are needed. There is progression in this area, but there are still gaps. How we achieve and add to our housing alternatives is an important topic for county supervisors. The options should include updating present structures and building new homes with reasonable price tags while using incentives only where they are needed.

All of our contractors have the option of applying for these Urban Renewal incentives for new or older homes. Larger incentives may be needed to attract some of our fine contractors back into remodeling or upgrading already-existing structures. The same is true for the Economic Development Board when focusing on increasing the tax base. Few projects have been for anything but new homes with prices that are too expensive for many of our people.