Each summer, a 20,000-square-kilometre dead zone forms in the Gulf of Mexico near the Mississippi River Delta.
Cause of death: pig s--t and artificial fertilizer from Iowa.
Yes. You read right. “Two thousand kilometres up the Mississippi River is the U.S. pig-breeding and soy and cornbelt. The chemicals produced there contaminate the groundwater and then flow into the Mississippi-Missouri river system, which ends in the Gulf of Mexico.”
This is taken from “The New Internationalist” magazine. It is from Australia, no U.S. government editing.
This magazine has a worldwide publication. The world now knows what you Iowa farmers don’t seem to be able to grasp.
The truth about your ignorance of, or your insensitivity for, our planet is now recognized worldwide.
Tom Feigen was correct when he showed the Iowa map, pointing to the city surfaces vs. the farming/Ag surface during his run for Governor. Put that picture in your head.
Your chemical use and your hog CAFOs are killing us all, so you can make a buck. Our air that we breathe, our water we cannot drink and stinks to shower in and our wildlife suffers, so you and your fellow factory farmers can make bank.
You have free articles remaining.
Iowa is referred to as “the sacrifice zone.” Osage, you are begging people to move here...why would any young family bring their kids to a toxic community that smells from industrial and agricultural factory farming?
Steve King has enabled those farmers to overdevelop hog CAFOs in northwest Iowa counties, Pristine lakes there are no-more. Those sow CAFOs near Little Cedar, were placed there because of the “pristine air”...that is no more. Because of their placement!
Factory farms are now being banned in European countries. I implore you factory farmers to follow their lead. Get out before you lose everything you have.
Denial is no longer an option. You can no longer lie your way out of your putrid practices. You are not “feeding the world,” you are “killing the world.”
Shame on you and on those who support the factory farm.
Sarah Elliott
Mitchell County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.