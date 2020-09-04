Some education needed to be a county supervisor: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This past week I received an e-mail from iowacounties.org, an arm of the Iowa State Association of Counties, supervisors affiliates. Beginning in January of 2021, this group will offer educational courses to become a certified Iowa county supervisor.

The two-year commitment will have a total of 30 credit hours.

The curriculum includes public administration (core), open meetings, ethics, human resources, budgeting and more. Local Issues (Electives) include but are not limited to MH/DS, CAFOs, drainage districts and master matrix.

Year two (core) motivational courses include creating culture, big picture and more. Community Development and Outreach (Electives) include best practices, economic development, public relations and more.

As of today, it is highly suggested if one wants to run for county supervisor, the candidates should be knowledgeable in the aforementioned areas. I believe at some time in the future, it will be mandated supervisors be able to prove a certain amount of knowledge to hold the office of county supervisor. (Today, to become the sheriff, one needs a certain amount of schooling to hold the office.)