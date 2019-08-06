When my bipolar son moved to Taiwan, I discovered they have a better health care system than we do in the United States.
Over 30 years ago, Taiwan realized they needed to invest in a national health insurance plan. They looked at models around over the world and found the best model right here in the United States—Medicare. They have had a health care system like that proposed in the Medicare For All act of 2019 in Taiwan for decades.
Their National Health plan even includes vision and dental coverage – benefits my son didn’t receive when he was living in the U.S. and receiving Medicare.
We need to learn from Taiwan.
The solution to our health care crisis has been right here all along. Medicare is popular, efficient and proven to improve seniors’ health – imagine what it could do for our population before they reach 65.
But before we expand it to cover everyone, we must first improve Medicare by covering all medically necessary services, including vision, hearing, dental, mental health and long-term care, and eliminate the burden of premiums, deductibles, and copays.
H.R. 1384 - The Medicare for All Act of 2019 - is the only legislation that makes these improvements.
It is time for the U.S. to join other developed countries in the 21st Century by covering all citizens with Medicare for All.
Call Representative Abby Finkenauer, at 202-225-2911, and ask her to cosponsor H.R. 1384.
Penney Morse
Osage, Iowa
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.