I recently saw a post on Facebook from a small business owner – promoting other local businesses, and pleading with community members to try to stay local when getting prepared for another school year.
Going into the next school year, remember those businesses are the ones getting hit up for donations, often multiple times per month, from area organizations for a fundraiser or organization. Have you been in charge of raising funds for a club or organization before? What do most do? Walk down Main Street and stop in to each of the businesses, right? How many clubs, events, organizations, etc. are they donating to? Just to name a few – Mitchell County Fair, Friday Night Out, post prom, sports and other extra-curricular activities.
Now, put yourself in their shoes. Say you own your business and someone comes in to ask for a donation for their organization. That business owner just saw that same person post a photo of all their new school supplies on social media, which clearly weren’t purchased at her business. How would that make you feel? Or, maybe you greet someone asking for donation, and they’ve never even been in your store before?
I’m not shaming anyone for asking for donations from our area businesses – they love being a part of this community and helping in whatever way they can. However, I think it goes hand in hand – support the businesses that support your cause. The money they generate goes a lot further for our local economy – the higher levels of revenue generated, the business will pay higher taxes – including local taxes – which goes towards our local schools, fire and police departments and more.
Last November we celebrated Small Business Saturday with great success – which we will be planning to do again this November. You should have heard how appreciated some of our small businesses felt – they hadn’t felt that great about their business in some time. Wouldn’t it be great if we could make them feel like that every day?
If you purchase your groceries out of town each month, maybe take one month to shop in town? Maybe every other trip you decide to stay in town – that little bit DOES help – and these business owners do appreciate it.
From Jessica Baldus, “It takes everyone’s efforts for these small businesses to continue to support our community. Consider them before leaving town or jumping online. They notice.” She hit the nail on the head.
