Senator Brown: The Constituent Connection

A few months back, while looking at a construction project, I had a client ask me how everything in government was going. Before I was able to answer him he quickly said, “Let me guess, my taxes are too high and I want more services.” His response caused me to laugh a little because the statement was a fair summary of what I often hear while talking to folks in the district.

Whether talking income tax or property tax, it is clear reform to lower rates and simplify the code is needed and right now Iowa is in a great financial position to do just that. With nearly a $1 billion ending fund balance, our state is in a position to lower the tax burden on Iowans, while increasing funding to services.

In the governor’s address this week, she laid out her plan on income tax reform. It is definitely a bold and aggressive plan. Some of the highlights include:

• A phase in flat tax rate of 4% over four years for individual income tax

• Create a mechanism to lower the corporate tax from 9.8% to 5.5% over time. This rate reduction would depend upon income tax receipts exceeding a pre-determined cap.

The governor’s proposal also exempts retirement income from income tax, increases the value of the Iowa Military Tax Exemption and allows a farmer 55 years or older who materially participated in farming for 10 years to choose between receiving a capital gains tax exclusion on the sale of his/her land or exclude the income stream generated from the rental of the farm land from income tax.

In addition to what has been proposed on income tax reform, I would also like to ensure we do not see a shift in the tax burden property taxes.

Along with the discussions on tax reform, conversations have also started on workforce and many other issues. This session is off to a fast and great start and will prove to be productive in many areas.

I look forward to keeping everyone up to speed on what is going on here in Des Moines, and as always, if you have questions or concerns please feel free to reach out at your convenience.

Proudly serving all of North Iowa,

Senator Waylon Brown

Senator Waylon Brown is the chair of the Transportation Committee and the chair of the Administrative Rules Review Committee. Additionally, he serves on the Commerce, Rules and Administration, State Government, and Ways & Means committees.

