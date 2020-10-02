Sen. Brown cares about his constituents: Letter

For many years, politicians at the Iowa Capitol seemed to spend more time bickering and arguing than actually accomplishing anything for the people they claimed to represent. While some of our own representatives were unable to work with their colleagues across the aisle to get legislation passed, Senator Waylon Brown was working on legislation to help families and farmers in our communities, and help make our state a better place for everyone.

In his very first term as an elected official at the state capitol, Brown has passed legislation to help make our state a better place for everyone. Not only did he support the largest income tax cut for working families in Iowa history, he also brought more transparency to the property tax process. We worked closely with Senator Brown as he passed “Logan’s Law,” named after our son, Logan Luft from Charles City, who was killed in an ATV accident.

This bill allows individuals to put whether they’d like to be an organ, eye, or tissue donor on their state hunting and fishing license. He has also passed legislation to reduce barriers to employment and help give people a second chance in life through professional licensing reform. He helped pass legislation to give Iowans more options for health insurance and coverage for small businesses or sole proprietors.