As I take a week of vacation, I am forced by the persistence of my memories to dig up the past. I have written about them many times before, because I just can’t get rid of them.

Long before my honeymoon to the mountains, I had never set foot outside of Iowa and Missouri. My father was a Vietnam vet, and once he got back stateside, he did not want to get too far away from home again. Our only vacation each year amounted to traveling to the Iowa State Fair.

I graduated from high school in 1994 and my brother, Grant, decided we were going to the mountains. When he wanted to do something, that was the end of it. We were heading west.

That morning was hot and sunny, the beginning of summer and the end of June, and we loaded up our luggage in his red Ford Splash pickup. Our dogs Chopper and Spuds bid us goodbye, and our mother took a photograph of the occasion, as though we were being shipped overseas and might never come back.

On the way, we listened to classic rock like Jefferson Starship and “Rich Girl” by Hall and Oates, which Grant had on CD. Marty Balin sang about needing to believe in miracles. Whenever I hear those songs I’m pulled back to the beginning of our long journey. Music is like that, and the most benign lyrics, can be brightened by whatever was happening while they played. And a bad memory can ruin a perfectly good song.

I feel Nebraska’s motto should be “The Longest State,” because you have to cross the entire length of it to get where you’re going, which usually is not Nebraska. However, I am not being kind enough, because there are lovely vistas there, as well, if you don’t take the interstate. It just takes a long time to cross when your destination is the Front Range.

Since I was confined to two states growing up, crossing the Missouri River into Nebraska was a milestone. The Loess Hills were the highest geography I had ever seen, the river the widest. It’s all relative.

As I mentioned, the interstate is meant to be fast, not picturesque. On subsequent trips to Colorado, I got off the main highways and there was pretty land in southwest Nebraska.

The hours stretched on — time seems longer when you’re young — and then a thunderstorm swept over eastern Colorado, where the land is rugged. It is infinitesimal, but you start to slowly climb. The sky was swollen and dark blue, swallowing the plains. Vague shapes appeared ahead of us. The storm kept them hidden, and then they emerged — I could barely tell what was cloud and what was mountain — and if you’ve never seen the mountains before, photos don’t do them justice.

There will never be another first time. On future trips, I tried to recreate that experience, but it will never be the same. I can only describe it as sacred. It is a moment I return to often.

We spent an evening in the foothills of Loveland trying to find a place to stay. The Eagles song “One of these Nights” played three or four times as Grant drove us around, and I couldn’t handle that song for quite some time after that. We had to get a hotel back east in Greeley, and when we woke in the morning, there was a distinct arid smell, clean and dry that I’ll always remember.

To get to Rocky Mountain National Park, you have to go through Big Thompson Canyon, the road winding upward as the river rushes past. The year I was born, there was a horrific flash flood there that killed 144 people. Survivors described it as a war zone. That would have been difficult to imagine on our peaceful morning drive up and up. On the road, there is a steep drop, all the way down, and one wrong turn could kill you. When you are not driving, it can make you nervous.

Estes Park is along the way, a small tourist town where you can eat McDonald’s, enjoy the view and buy everything you need to climb as high as you can.

The highest point on the drive is the Alpine Visitor Center. Along the way and from there, bright lakes high in the mountains accept melted snow in their rims. The air is thin. You’re not supposed to feed the animals. Grant and I took pictures of each other. As a nature photographer, I prefer to capture the wilderness alone, but my brother insisted on smiling in aperture, as though it was necessary to prove we were there.

We left for Colorado Springs. In the Garden of the Gods, we wandered the red rock, stayed the night, and that was our final day. I bought a Colorado Rockies cap — it was the early days of the franchise, and we had driven past Mile High Stadium temporarily converted into a baseball field.

I left the mountains without wanting to leave. We drove home, and as they receded, I kept looking back. Finally they disappeared, and I got the feeling they no longer existed. They were just gone.

Travel is nearly impossible with small children and too many pets at home. It has been six years since I saw a mountain, which was in Appalachia, and 13 years since I saw the Rocky Mountains.

This vacation we will visit Pike’s Peak, but it will be the Iowa version.

I now must see things through my children’s eyes, and I hope they have many first times, and that they can retain the fascination it is too easy to lose as you age.