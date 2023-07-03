Growing up, for me the Fourth of July meant illegal fireworks.

This was the result of living six miles north of the Missouri border, where fireworks were legal and could be purchased at roadside stands. I am not even sure the statute would have been enforced. My father knew the sheriff well enough I don’t think it would have mattered. That’s the way it is in small towns.

The law has changed since then. It’s proof that just because you have the right to do something, it doesn’t mean you should. That’s true whether it’s the freedom of speech or firearms. Just because a law changes and you have the right to purchase RPGs, it does not mean it is right to own them. Some believe the First and Second Amendments mean they should fly profane flags advocating misogyny to influence passing children instead of keeping it inside, or arm themselves to the teeth.

It’s an important distinction, and I’ll repeat myself. Just because you have the right to do something, it does not mean you should. But I digress.

Based on my family’s experience with fireworks, I can understand now why they were banned. I actually am not advocating one way or the other, because in my experience there are no walls between state lines. And there is a difference between those capable of responsible celebrations and those who hold firecrackers for too long in their hands. I loved my brother Grant, but he did not always make the best choices.

Exhibit A. We owned a BB gun. It was a Red Ryder I got for Christmas one year. My brother stuck a bottle rocket in its barrel like he was loading a cannon, lit the fuse, and in the alfalfa field east of our house he aimed it at my sister, Angela, and me. I should say, he aimed it in our direction without intending to hit us, but a bottle rocket is not a precision weapon. Fortunately, no one was harmed.

Exhibit B. Grant chased Angela through the yard with firecrackers. I do not remember the exact logistics of the chase, whether he was throwing them in her general direction, but she cut herself on a hog panel and had to go to the hospital for a tetanus shot.

Exhibit C. In this scenario, I collaborated willingly with Grant. The concept was too tempting to resist. We emptied the explosives from various firecrackers and combined the powder with the accelerant used to make bottle rockets shoot into the sky. My brother poured the contents into a spent rifle shell. He hammered it shut as flat as possible, with only a fuse sticking from the weapon, which was now basically artillery. I hid behind the garage to watch. Someone had to light the fuse, and that was Grant. Once it was lit, he rushed behind the gasoline barrel. There was quite an explosion as the shell was shot across our gravel drive.

Besides these memorable incidents, there was plenty of lighting firecrackers in our hands and throwing them. This was despite my father’s warning about what happens if fireworks go off too soon. Yet I also saw my father throw “lady fingers” into our yard to pop. I think the spirit of the law was that he was willing to do dangerous things that he didn’t want his kids doing. But that’s not how the minds of children work. Nor the minds of adults, for that matter. Monkey see, monkey do.

Fortunately we did not have access to M-80s, which were once used by the U.S. military to simulate the sound of artillery fire, before being marketed as fireworks.

I have fond memories of a small cardboard tank with various cannons and sprinklers in its rear with accelerants meant to push it on its wheels. My father and I set one off on the cement in front of the garage, and I watched the tank’s sad effort to push itself over the little slab of sidewalk. I was still glad to have the toy afterward, its artillery long since spent.

Each year we went to the Wayne County Fairgrounds to watch the fireworks show. That was a big deal for a kid. It did not seem to last long enough, and one year they could not hold the event because there was a drought and the earth itself was flammable. It was like having Christmas cancelled. Eventually, when we got old enough, we stopped going altogether. But then my mother and my siblings would walk past our grove of trees on the farm so we could see all around us, and we would watch all the various fireworks displays from a distance.

One of the prettiest displays I ever saw was in Winona, Minnesota, over the Mississippi River as dusk fell. It was an elaborate show, reflected by the water. My brother and I drove there on a Fourth of July vacation. This was when Grant was older and more responsible and less curious about explosives.

In a sense the date July 4, 1776, is about our freedoms, about the freedom to choose. As a kid I saw in microcosm the danger of poor choices, and I am not sure adults are any better at rejecting violent toys.