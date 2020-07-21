Schwamman: ‘Return to Learn’ plan ready to be shared

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Osage Community Schools has worked collaboratively over the last six weeks with our Return To Learn Committee, composed of over 40 staff, students, and community members including Mitchell County Public Health, in preparation of returning to on-site, face-to face learning on Tuesday, August 25.

We have taken steps to increase the safety for students and staff through new operating procedures consistent with the CDC, Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Department of Education.

This includes, but not limited to, an increased supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which includes the purchase and availability of masks, face shields, disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizer. We've also worked with our building principals, curriculum director, transportation, health, nutrition and building and grounds directors, as well as teachers, to develop standard operating procedures and routines which will best protect students and staff.

These decisions are not easy and we have spent much time researching best practices and the data from the survey of which 398 families responded.

Our Return to Learn Plan includes scenarios for the following options, which are fluid and subject to change, depending on the current health situation of our community.