Schwamman: ‘Return to Learn’ plan ready to be shared

The Osage Community Schools has worked collaboratively over the last six weeks with our Return To Learn Committee, composed of over 40 staff, students, and community members including Mitchell County Public Health, in preparation of returning to on-site, face-to face learning on Tuesday, August 25.
We have taken steps to increase the safety for students and staff through new operating procedures consistent with the CDC, Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Department of Education.
This includes, but not limited to, an increased supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which includes the purchase and availability of masks, face shields, disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizer. We've also worked with our building principals, curriculum director, transportation, health, nutrition and building and grounds directors, as well as teachers, to develop standard operating procedures and routines which will best protect students and staff.
These decisions are not easy and we have spent much time researching best practices and the data from the survey of which 398 families responded.
Our Return to Learn Plan includes scenarios for the following options, which are fluid and subject to change, depending on the current health situation of our community.
They include Option 1 - Onsite learning for families who want to be back in school, with a streaming option for families who prefer to learn at home in a live or recorded manor; Option 2 - Hybrid learning - a blend of on-site learning and online learning; Option 3 – Required online home learning - different from spring as it is required.
We recognize the unique factors and circumstances in each home and are developing a plan to accommodate students and families.
On Monday, July 20, the Osage School Board met at its regular July meeting to approve our plan. We will release it and a video to explain options to parents thisweek, and at that point we will need you all to still register as Osage Green Devil students.
Registration information will be released this week as well with the JMC on-line process being used as in years past. We will accommodate and support all our students/families to the best of our capability.
The information provided in this column is limited. Our full, comprehensive plan will be released no later than Monday, August 3 as originally stated in May. I always appreciate your direct feedback and questions at bschwamman@osage.k12.ia.us and look forward to a successful 2020-21 school year.
Editor's Note: Look for the Mitchell County Press News' coverage of Return to Learn in the July 28 edition.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!