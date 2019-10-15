State funding formulas and Iowa law related to school district funds can be complex.
As superintendent, I welcome any questions regarding funding, school board elections, legislative priorities and our district’s budgeting process.
This week’s column deals with the upcoming school board elections and renewal of the current PPEL levy on November 5.
Several years ago I created a school finance video and I explained Iowa‘s law creating several funds (buckets) for school districts and each fund (bucket) is allowed to be used for the purpose authorized and no other.
One of the funds is called Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL).
You have free articles remaining.
PPEL is a current levy that was passed in 2011. This vote is to continue the levy up to a maximum $1.34 per $1000 of assessed value over the next ten (10) years. This fund can only be used for school district expenditures including energy conservation, building repairs/renovations, purchasing of buses and other school vehicles, and technology and equipment exceeding $500.
Our district’s emphasis continues to be on security improvements, efficiency projects such as LED lighting, transportation fleet rotation, playground equipment, building furnishings and the remodel of classrooms and hallways.
The district is doing everything it can to continue to provide the highest quality education to our students.
On November 5, we are asking voters to extend the current Voted PPEL (VPPEL) for our district. Specifically, voters will be asked to approve a VPPEL of not to exceed $1.34/$1,000 of assessed property value blended with an income surtax. This is NOT a new tax, but an extension of the levy that is already in place.
There will be a public forum to answer questions at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 30 in the middle school cafeteria. If you have any questions about this, please do not hesitate to contact me at bschamman@osage.k12.ia.us or call me at 641-732-5381.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.