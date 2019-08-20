Our public schools need Iowans passionate about education to consider running in the upcoming school board election.
The need for strong leadership and governance to ensure a bright future for all children and communities across the state has never been greater.
School board members play significant roles in their communities. They need leadership, vision and dedication. They are charged with accountability for student learning, determining educational goals, setting policy, overseeing school finances and more.
School board members are elected to serve four-year terms, with elections taking place in odd-numbered years. Those elected receive no pay. Experienced school board members say the rewards of service lie in meeting the needs of children and communities.
Under a new law which took effect on July 1, 2019, the date of regular school elections will be shifted from September to November. Specifically, school elections will be held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November in odd-numbered years.
The stated goals for this change include increased voter turnout, managing election costs through sharing among participating governmental entities and maintaining the predominantly non-partisan nature of school and city elections.
The Osage Community School District has three seats up for election on November 5. Nominations for open seats can be filed from August 26 through September 19.
Other key dates and deadlines related to this upcoming election are as follows:
Aug. 26 - First day to file nomination papers with the board secretary.
Sept. 19 - Last day to file nomination papers to the board secretary. Deadline 5 p.m.
Sept. 24 - Last day candidates may withdraw. Last day written objections to nomination papers or eligibility of candidates may be filed. Deadline is 5 p.m.
Nov. 5 - School Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Watch our local newspapers for your polling location, as polling locations may not be the same as in previous school elections.
Nov. 18 - Organizational meeting of the Osage board. Newly elected or re-elected board members must be administered the oath of office at this meeting or before.
According to the law, the organizational meeting must take place during the first regular school board meeting following the canvas of votes. Osage’s organizational meeting has tentatively been set for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, in the Board Room at the High School.
Nomination papers for school board seats are available from the School Business Official, Helen Burrington, at the district office located at 820 Sawyer Drive, Osage, Iowa.
Nomination papers can also be downloaded from the Iowa Secretary of State's website http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/candidates/index.html.
School board candidates must obtain the signatures of at least 1 percent of the qualified electors of the district or 50 electors, whichever is less. Osage School Board candidates must obtain at least 55 signatures.
