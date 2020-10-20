Salvation Army in Osage needs your help: Letter

As many of you know, we have a Salvation Army Extension Unit in Osage year round providing temporary, emergency assistance to those in need in all of Mitchell County. Additionally, we can provide other services such as fans/heaters to elderly, wrapping paper or gifts for the miracle tree in Osage and St Ansgar, gift cards to the Mitchell County Food Pantry and many more worthwhile projects.

Much of this could not be possible without donations from organizations, churches, individuals and through our Christmas Kettle Campaign. We raised nearly $10,000 last year! With continued cuts in welfare reform and the worldwide pandemic we have seen an increase in requests for assistance. This fiscal year (Oct 1, 2019-Sept 30, 2020) we funded families, individuals and special projects with over $9,000 worth of assistance!

We are beginning our Christmas Kettle Campaign for the 2020/2021 year. We are in need of individuals, families, Confirmation kids, youth groups, etc. who would be willing to help a couple hours.