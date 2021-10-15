Salvation Army Extension in Osage needs your help: Letter

Dear Editor:

As many of you know, we have a Salvation Army Extension Unit in Osage year round providing temporary, emergency assistance to those in need in all of Mitchell County.

Additionally, we can provide other services such as fans/heaters to elderly, wrapping paper or gifts for the Miracle Trees in Osage and St Ansgar, gift cards to the Mitchell County Food Pantry and many more worthwhile projects.

Much of this could not be possible without donations from organizations, churches, individuals and through our Christmas Kettle Campaign.

We raised nearly $7,900 last year. With continued cuts in Welfare Reform and the continuing fallout from the pandemic we have seen an increase in requests for assistance.

This past fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2020-Sept. 30, 2021) we funded families, individuals and special projects with over $7,600 worth of assistance.

We are beginning our Christmas Kettle Campaign for the 2021/2022 year. The campaign cannot happen without the assistance of community members helping to staff our kettles.

We are in need of individuals, families, businesses, confirmation students, youth groups, etc. who would be willing to help a couple of hours during the holiday season.

Money raised in Mitchell County with the Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign and all donations received, stay in our County and are used year round to provide temporary emergency assistance to those in need. If you, your family or organization would be willing to help out this season by being a bell ringer, please call Sarah Krukow at the Osage Police Department - 641-732-3777 or email at skrukow@osagepd.org. Monetary donations are also accepted any time of the year and can be dropped off at the Osage Police Department, 432 Main Street. Also, donations can be made online at give.salvationarmyusa.org. Please specify Osage, Iowa for your specific City and State so we know the funds will come to the Mitchell County Extension.

If you have any questions regarding the program, donating or volunteering please contact me by the number or email above.

Sarah Krukow

Service Extension Coordinator

