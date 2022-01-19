Rev. Laube: The Love of Christ

Have you noticed how angry many people have become in the last couple of years? I mean, angry people are every where, it just seems to me, they have gotten worse. Even I have been angry at times, and then I step back and think, why? My anger is not going to change anything. I was taught at a young age, “Love Conquers All” so why be hateful and so angry? A few weeks ago, I watched the movie with Tom Hanks starring as Mr. Rogers, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” It took me back to my childhood days where things were much simpler. I didn’t have to worry about a whole lot, and I could be a child of God.

Do you remember the song? "It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood; a beautiful day in the neighborhood. Would you be mine? Could you be mine? Won't you be my neighbor?" Mr. Rogers had a good thing going with his little TV show, didn't he? I loved the trolly and the puppets, and the heart-felt messages he gave over the IPTV airwaves. If you didn't know this, Mr. Fred Rogers was a presbyterian minister. He modeled love of God, neighbor, and self well. The movie was interesting as it focused on who Fred was on and off the screen. He spoke to the people on the streets just as he spoke to the cameras. He truly wanted to help people and make a difference in their lives. In the movie, he helped heal a grown man who held onto so much anger toward his father. His father wanted to make peace, and the man did not. Fred helped him and in one of the scenes, Fred and this man went to lunch. Fred asked the man to sit in silence with him for about a minute. My guess is Fred had done this many times, because as soon as he looked at his watch, the people in the restaurant joined in the silence. Can you imagine that? In the hustle and bustle of our lives, to take one minute out for silence and everyone else around you does too? To be in that moment would be, in my opinion, amazing.

Fred reached out to people that he didn't even know; and made a difference. I would like to think all of us have a little bit of Fred Rogers in us. No, we don't have a TV show to capture people's attention, yet we do have the internet--where our worship is being live-streamed. We have the capability of "telling" people to reach out to us if they are sick, tired, hurting, lost, or alone. It doesn't take much for us to do that type of work. What takes most of our time or energy is following through and helping 100%. Even when the man walked away from Fred, oh about five or six different times, the man still found his way back and Fred welcomed him.

This is what the Body of Christ looks like. We continue to welcome those who walk away back into the fold. This is what God does for all of us. Yes, many of us have walked away from God in the past couple of years. We haven't trusted Him or allowed Him to lead us fully in this pandemic world. We have allowed our anger and our agendas to lead us and tell God that this is how we are going to do it. Well, yes, God can handle that, yet in the end He will win. And today, I hear God telling me to "Be Kinder"; "Be More Loving"; "Stop holding on to the Past"; "I will lead you, Don't be afraid." I encourage us all to take a minute and listen to Him...shut out all the distractions around you and in your head: open up to Him. We are all called by name by God and Loved by Him. Valentine’s Day is coming - how will you be love in a non-artificial way and show others the Love of Christ?

Rev. Dixie Laube is pastor at Osage UCC and Eden Presbyterian Church. She can be reached at 612-812-7942.

