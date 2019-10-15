Dust billows across the roads, green machines need 1.5 lanes to get from field 1 to field 2 to field 3, the days are cooler and the nights brighter, the trees are red and gold, the fields are crackling brown, all the signs of harvest. It is a glorious season. There are at least ten sowing, reaping, and harvest texts in the Christian Bible.
The one for me is Galatians 6.7 – 10: “Do not be deceived; God is not mocked, for you reap whatever you sow. If you sow to your own flesh, you will reap corruption from the flesh; but if you sow to the Spirit, you will reap eternal life from the Spirit. So, let us not grow weary in doing what is right, for we will reap at harvest time, if we do not give up. So then, whenever we have an opportunity, let us work for the good of all, and especially for those of the family of faith.”
This past year has been difficult for my husband as his physical health has been poor and is growing worse. We did not expect this at 60. We thought we had more time.
You have free articles remaining.
In this time of trouble, we have been the recipients of great bountiful harvest. A harvest we could never have earned. Neighbors took care of the dogs, cats, mail, the yard - all of that. One friend offered to drive two hours to the hospital so I would not wait alone. One pastor called, to talk and pray with me while I waited. Husband’s boss went to the hospital to stay until I arrived and stayed in touch all week. Our adult children dropped everything to get here. His co-workers came to visit and made certain all the financial aid for this last emergency had been gathered. People prayed for his health and my patience. Texts, posts, emails and calls arrived from all over the world. We greatly appreciate this harvest of love.
All of us are blessed by people in ways we do not earn and cannot repay. Not only in emergency situations but also in daily living. My grandparents’ taxes and work made possible the rural electrification system. My parents’ taxes helped build the interstate system, the amazing public schools and colleges all over this country. Our taxes are continuing that kind of public works. We work, do, think, pray, build, for the good of all. Not for ourselves alone. Call that whatever you want – I call that being a good Christian and a good citizen. I pray our personal weariness never translates into weariness for doing the right thing. May it be so for you as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.