Perhaps no event did more to emphasize the severity of the erosion crisis in the popular imagination than the Dust Bowl.
Beginning in 1932, persistent drought conditions on the Great Plains caused widespread crop failures and exposed the region's soil to blowing wind. A large dust storm on May 11, 1934 swept fine soil particles over Washington, D.C. and three hundred miles out into the Atlantic Ocean. More intense and frequent storms swept the Plains in 1935. On March 6 and again on March 21, dust clouds passed over Washington and darkened the sky just as Congress commenced hearings on a proposed soil conservation law.
The soil conservation pioneer Hugh Hammond Bennett seized the opportunity to explain the cause of the storms and to offer a solution. He penned editorials and testified to Congress urging for the creation of a permanent soil conservation agency. The result was the Soil Conservation Act (PL 74-46), which President Roosevelt signed on April 27, 1935, creating the Soil Conservation Service (SCS) in the USDA.
As early as 1935 USDA managers began to search for ways to extend conservation assistance to more farmers. They believed the solution was to establish democratically organized soil conservation districts to lead the conservation planning effort at the local level.
To create a framework for cooperation, USDA drafted the Standard State Soil Conservation Districts Law, which President Roosevelt sent to the governors of all the states in 1937. The first soil conservation district was organized in the Brown Creek watershed of North Carolina on August 4, 1937. Today, there over three thousand conservation districts across the country.
The Mitchell County SWCD was established in 1952.
Ralph and Celia Ramsay were true pioneers in conservation farming in Mitchell County, Iowa. Having witnessed the Dust Bowl years first hand, they adopted practices to protect the soils and improve water quality.
Celia and Ralph were married in 1935 and moved to Ralph’s family farm, where they spent the rest of their years farming the land—always with an eye toward new practices to protect the soils and provide a place for wildlife.
With help from the newly established SWCD in Mitchell County, Ralph established the current contour strip crop system in 1959, and began farming on the contour using terraces and waterways to eliminated erosion.
Ralph passed in 1979, as the result of a farming accident, but had planned to complete additional conservation practices such as tree planting and timber stand improvements. Celia followed on with the planned work and made sure the contour strip crop system with terraces and waterways stayed in place.
Celia Ramsay went on to provide numerous education scholarships for area youth to further their education. True to her love of education and natural resources she purchased land and donated it for the location of the Ramsay Nature Center adjacent to the Northwood High School where she was librarian for many years.
Upon her passing in 1993, Celia Ramsay donated this family farm to the Mitchell County Soil and Water Conservation District to preserve and recognize all of the conservation work pioneered by her late husband, Ralph Ramsay.
Conservation practices continue to be used on this farm as a tribute to their dedication to conservation and education. Funds generated from farm operations continue to provide scholarships and work for other conservation practices across Mitchell County.
Although many farming practices have changed over the years, these conservation practices continue to work.
