On October 8, 2019, the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors did something for their community that deserves our collective praise—they invested in their workforce.
By pledging $100,000 to Wee Saints Daycare in St. Ansgar, they committed to giving the people of Mitchell County access to safe, affordable child care that will help parents get to work on time, stay focused on the job, take fewer sick days and maintain steady employment. As a result, these parents will be better able to care for themselves and their families, contribute to the local economy, and stay in their community.
If we want to see Mitchell County (and other counties like it) grow and thrive, we have to support efforts like this that will help attract and retain a healthy, sustainable population—and that starts with addressing the needs of our workforce.
As the Iowa Women’s Foundation (IWF) has discovered through hands-on research and conversations with businesses, parents, and community leaders across the state, one of the most critically unmet needs facing our workforce is access to quality affordable child care.
Three-quarters of Iowa families with children under the age of six have all available parents working outside of the home, yet almost a quarter of Iowans live in an area undersupplied with licensed or registered child care options. To make matters worse, Iowa has lost 42% of its child care businesses over the last five years.
The gaps in child care impact Iowa’s workforce and businesses’ bottom line and will continue to do so until we take action. This problem is escalating. It needs to be addressed for the long-term health of families, businesses, and communities across our state. But we cannot rely on a single organization or a single solution to fix it.
To address the child care crisis, IWF and its partner organizations started the Building Community Child Care Solutions Collaborative. Through our shared work, 30 communities across Iowa are now exploring innovative ways to exchange ideas among business and community leaders, employees, and organizations to promote child care investments that support children’s healthy development and a competitive business environment.
On behalf of the Iowa Women’s Foundation and all of our partners, I would like to thank the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors for their investment. Their action on this issue, combined with the ongoing efforts put forth by volunteers, nonprofit organizations and elected officials, will make Iowa’s workforce, families, and communities stronger.
