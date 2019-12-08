Visiting in-laws recently, we took in their small-town holiday Christmas warm-up. Main Street was jammed with food samplers, homemade gifts, horse-drawn wagon rides, hot cocoa, marshmallow roasting and excellent live music.
And, yes, St. Nick made a grand appearance.
“Ho! Ho! Ho!” Children 'round the world are delighted by Santa's deep belly laugh, including rural Minnesota. Santa's "Ho Ho Ho" offers 3 seasonal reminders.
The first “Ho” is Holy! The original St. Nick is said to have given his fortune away helping the less fortunate. His giving is reflective of Holy Father who sent His Holy Son, Jesus, as our Holy gift. Since then, bright lights, favorite foods, gift giving and family gatherings build on adoring memories and generational traditions. But nothing outshines the inaugural Gift!
The second “Ho” is Ho-hum! Christmastime seems cruel, hokey at best, to those jabbed repeatedly by holiday memories of sparsity, loss, and/or stress, eliciting pain, not joy.
You have free articles remaining.
Barb, middle-age, hasn’t decorated since leaving home as a teen. Growing up with little, there was never extra for Christmas giving. Then shortly after being on her own, the one bright light in her life, her granddaddy, passed suddenly. Another jab to holiday cheer. Tim remembers the Christmas his parents separated.
There are soldiers of compassion, however, on mission each Christmas. The Salvation Army, Toys for Tots, Christmas Shoeboxes, churches and individual families, even Hallmark movies, for example, aim to brighten dimmed lights of disillusion.
The third “Ho” is Hope! Are you’re struggling with emotional pain this holiday? Jesus is an expert in heart transformations. He rescues the darkened soul transferring them into the Kingdom of Light. The dispirited find Christmas desire again in Jesus! For Jesus is HeavenOnPlanetEarth!
Choose Jesus this season. Joy to the World the LORD has come!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.