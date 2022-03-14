Pastor Brown: Stealing Sheep

Did you know that thieves are busy stealing sheep in Wisconsin? It is especially easy to do during lambing season because farmers are so busy helping the ewes deliver the lambs. When I read that, it got me thinking….

I think it fitting that, while on earth, Jesus used the word ‘sheep’ to describe people. It is fitting because people are easily led.

Jesus the Good Shepherd

7 Then Jesus said to them again, “Most assuredly, I say to you, I am the door of the sheep. 8 All who ever came [a]before Me are thieves and robbers, but the sheep did not hear them. 9 I am the door. If anyone enters by Me, he will be saved, and will go in and out and find pasture. 10 The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.

11 “I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd gives His life for the sheep. 12 But a hireling, he who is not the shepherd, one who does not own the sheep, sees the wolf coming and leaves the sheep and flees; and the wolf catches the sheep and scatters them. 13 The hireling flees because he is a hireling and does not care about the sheep. 14 I am the good shepherd; and I know My sheep, and am known by My own. 15 As the Father knows Me, even so I know the Father; and I lay down My life for the sheep. 16 And other sheep I have which are not of this fold; them also I must bring, and they will hear My voice; and there will be one flock and one shepherd. John 10:7-16

People are even more easily mis-led. If we are members of God’s flock, it is no guarantee that we are safe.

Submit to God, Resist the Devil

8 Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour. 9 Resist him, steadfast in the faith, knowing that the same sufferings are experienced by your brotherhood in the world. 10 But may the God of all grace, who called us to His eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after you have suffered a while, perfect, establish, strengthen, and settle you. 11 To Him be the glory and the dominion forever and ever. Amen. I Peter 5:8-11

Because satan knows our weaknesses, he will use them against us. He wants to steal the whole flock that follows Jesus, and he is successful sometimes. I know, because he led me astray for a time. I have done things I regret. If I hurt anyone, I am truly sorry and ask for your forgiveness.

The good thing is, that no matter what, Jesus is always waiting to welcome strays back into His flock. Let this be every Christian’s calling, myself included: to steal as many of satan’s sheep as we can, and to welcome the strays back into the fold.

May God bless and protect you and your loved ones!

The Rev. Paul Brown is pastor of Midwest Gospel Ministries, Osage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0