Pastor Brown: 'Dust'

A young boy’s Grandmother died. His mother told him that Grandma had gone to be with Jesus. “But what about her body?” he asked.

His mother thought for a minute and then said, “It returns to dust.”

That didn’t seem to bother him, but several months later he came running into the room shouting, “Mama, Mama, Grandma’s back. I opened the back door, and she blew in all over.”

Dust is a normal thing. We use dust mops, vacuum cleaners, and dust cloths. But we never get rid of it. Dust is ever-present in our homes and lives.

Dust is essential for God. Look at its uses:

First God created man. The Lord God formed the man from the dust of the ground, and He breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being. Genesis 2:7

Jesus healed the blind man with dust. “The Man they call Jesus made some mud and put it on my eyes, and told me to go wash in the Pool of Siloam. So, I went and washed, and now I can see.” John 9:11

Then Jesus wrote in the dust. Now early in the morning He came again into the temple, and all the people came to Him; and He sat down and taught them. Then the Scribes and Pharisees brought to Him a woman caught in adultery. And when they had set her in the midst, they said to Him, “Teacher, this woman was caught in adultery, in the very act. Now Moses, in the law, commanded us that such should be stoned. But what do You say?” This they said, testing Him, that they might have something of which to accuse Him. But Jesus stooped down and wrote on the ground with His finger, as though He did not hear.

So, when they continued asking Him, He raised Himself up and said to them, “He who is without sin among you, let him throw a stone at her first.” And again, He stooped down and wrote on the ground. Then those who heard it, being convicted by their conscience, went out one by one, beginning with the oldest even to the last. And Jesus was left alone, and the woman standing in the midst. John 8:2-9

I believe Jesus listed each and every sin of the Scribes and Pharisees in the dust of the earth, and perhaps even the names of the Scribes and Pharisees. So, if God can put a little dust to good use, think of how he can use each and every one of us.

How can He use you? The possibilities are endless. There are so many ways He can use those who are willing and committed to serving Christ.

In His Service,

Pastor Paul Brown

The Rev. Paul Brown is pastor of Midwest Gospel Ministries, Osage.

