The Iowa Soybean Association (ISA) is investing effort in an applied evaluation technique called “paired micro-watershed studies” to gather data on the impact field scale agricultural practices have across the landscape and in the water. The goal is to accumulate, analyze, and use the information collected to better understand which practices can improve water quality in specific agricultural landscapes. ISA has started paired micro-watershed analysis in similar micro-watersheds (of less than 2,000 acres) in north-central Iowa and intends to evaluate the environmental performance of differing management strategies, such as: conservation tillage, controlled drainage, nitrogen management optimization, cover crops, or other locally identified practices.
The approach requires two or more micro-watersheds (approximately 600-2,000 acres) that are similar in size, slope, location, soils, and land cover. They should have consistent history of land use patterns, be small enough that any management changes are done throughout most of the watershed, and should have a stable outlet for monitoring. One of the micro-watersheds serves as a “control,” in which the management of the land remains unchanged. Others in the study serve as “treatment” micro-watersheds, in which management of the land is altered. Water monitoring data collected on control and treatment watersheds are compared, and the impacts of management changes in the water are evaluated over time. The process begins with a period of “calibration.” During calibration, all the micro-watersheds involved in the study are monitored before changes in management are introduced. This sets a baseline of information on how the micro-watersheds behave in relation to each other before any change in management is implemented. After calibration, ISA works with farmers to advise and evaluate management changes locally identified as potential water quality solutions. At the same time, ISA conducts water monitoring at the outlet of each micro-watershed. Multiple years of monitoring and analysis may be needed to validate management practice changes for water quality outcomes.
The goal is to compare management in micro-watersheds to determine what changes in management will consistently result in measurable water quality response, and yet allow the farmer to maintain profitable farming practices. The land-water interface has rarely been examined at this scale. Over the past nine years, ISA has identified environmentally-oriented farming practices that perform agronomically and economically. Now, the goal is to measure and evaluate their environmental impact to begin to understand the response of natural systems in dynamic environments. The ultimate goal is to find ways to keep farming productive and profitable, while reassuring farmers and public stakeholders that effective management practices on the farm can have a measurable, positive impact on water quality.
You have free articles remaining.
ISA is implementing its first paired watershed design in the Lyons Creek watershed near Webster City. Three micro-watersheds were identified there for comparison. ISA will be analyzing both surface (creeks) and subsurface flow (tile lines), capturing data on as much water flowing out of the watershed as possible and connecting it back to changes in management on the landscape.
Advantages to paired studies include; minimal differences in climate and hydrology so change in water quality can be attributed to treatment, and studies can be completed in shorter time frames than trend studies. Challenges include; slow response to treatment over time, which influences variance, vulnerability to disastrous weather, shorter calibration time frames may result in missed weather events, only minimal change in the control watershed is permitted throughout the study requires similar watersheds in close proximity.
For more detailed information see: Clausen, J.C. and J. Spooner. 1993. Paired water-shed study design. United States Environmental Protection Agency Office of Water, Report 841-F-93-009. Washington, DC: US Environmental Protection Agency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.