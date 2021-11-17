Osage High School musical 'Mama Mia!' a big hit: Letter

I was so glad my husband and I were able to attend the Osage High School musical production, Mama Mia!, Sunday afternoon.

Our Cedar River Complex was packed, and for a good reason. The musical talent and more dance routines than I ever seen before just blew me away.

This talented group more than met the challenge of paying homage to the 1970s pop music Swedish quartet, ABBA. (They have surpassed the Beatles in record sales.)

This outstanding performance was only possible because of the dedication and determination of three teachers. They are Ms. Laurie Hoeppner, music director; Ms. Lisa Garrelts, drama director; and Mr. Jeff Kirkpatrick, technical director.

We are very fortunate to have these teachers on our faculty. Thank you.

Sorry if you missed it.

Johanna Anderson, Osage

