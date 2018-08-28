Over the last several months OMU technicians have been hard at work improving Osage’s connectivity with the rest of the world, as well as upgrades to our internal systems.
After countless hours of hard work, as well as a few sleepless nights, these efforts have resulted in OMU being able to substantially increase our offered internet speeds at no additional cost to our customers.
OMU is lucky to have a very supportive community and customer base. Since we are a community-owned municipal broadband that allows us to keep our rates steady, we are able to use what revenue we do generate to invest back into our service to make these improvements.
The main factor that allowed us to make these increases is the approval of our board to install fiber to a partner in Minnesota.
This allowed us to not only get the additional bandwidth we needed, but it also decreased our cost for our bandwidth.
This fiber line in conjunction with our internal upgrades have significantly increased our immediate capacity, and also allows us much more room to grow with minimal further investments.
Next year we will be replacing some of the aging outside plant equipment, which will improve our reliability.
OMU understands some residents may be asking why we are not doing fiber to the home yet. The simple answer is for financial reasons.
While a FTTx plan is in the works, it is a very expensive project. Our current Hybrid Fiber-Coax plant still has usable life in it, and has the benefit of being paid in full at the end of this year.
Once these bonds are paid off, OMU plans to start using those previous bond payments to start investing towards being able to do a FTTx project in Osage.
We would much rather be able to pay for the projects with cash reserve rather than look at bonding again.
One misconception that seems to be floating around recently is how we fund projects.
OMU is completely self-sufficient, OMU does not receive any tax dollars from the state, county, or city.
We operate and fund projects entirely off of revenue we generate from our services. This is why it is important for us to keep the existing system in place as long as it can provide the services needed.
That is how we can offer better service without increased rates.
Unfortunately, while we do have the ability to take control of our costs on the data side, cable TV is not as easy to do.
OMU is currently exploring options on how to move forward concerning our CATV offering.
We have many requests for additional HD offerings, whole-home DVR, TV Everywhere, and many other items.
We want our customers to know, these requests are not being ignored, but it is a long process to evaluate and make any changes in order to provide these additional services.
In the near future OMU is planning some listening posts to sit down with the community and gather information on what is desired and what path they would like to see us go down.
However, you don’t have to wait until then if you have a concern, question, comment or request, feel free to reach out to us anytime.
As always, thank you for supporting your local communications utility.
Josh Byrnes, General Manger
Brandon Halsne, Telecommunications Supervisor
