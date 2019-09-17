Oh, my goodness, false rumors never cease to amaze me. Someone recommended I be like the buffalo and meet the storm head on and I'm taking that advice.
I had a gentleman say he didn’t want me near him as I had thrown my constituents under the bus.
Since I have never expressed my views to this person, the only conclusion I can come up with is he’s taking someone else’s opinion as truth.
I have been told during campaigning I said I would never make use of TIF money. I believe I said I would cut back on it, which I did. Only 18%, but it’s a start and I’ve said no to millions that have been suggested.
Coming on board, I have educated myself more and do see the value of it in certain areas.
I am trying hard to get the money going to housing through the economic development to be used for helping more people, such as those who are fixing up an older home. I don’t care if they use it to sell, live in or rent out. Right now, we are waiting to hear if this is legitimate use for TIF funds. I just believe it would be a plus for improving our community’s looks, which in turn encourages more to move here to fill our open jobs and of course the tax base and also helping those who would not have access to that extra money.
I’ve been told I agree with anything Stan Walk says. Just ask Steve Smolik or Stan, himself. Totally untrue. You aren’t going to see me make a big scene at a public meeting, but I vote how I think it should be.
Frankly, I think you are being represented by factions that should cover all your feelings. Steve is more conservative, Stan is more progressive, and I am somewhere in between. This seems to make people think they can put pressure on me.
I am fine with differing opinions and actually welcome them, but don’t get nasty and threaten or sic others on me to put more pressure. This could end up having the opposite affect you want. It doesn’t mean I won’t make some mistakes, but so far, there is only one vote I would change and that didn’t amount to much money.
The most recent rumor was I am against helping St. Ansgar for a Daycare. I don’t even know what they might ask for and what exactly their plans are. I do know I don’t want to use more TIF on this, but would consider giving out of another fund since the previous Supervisors contributed to Osage’s. Even though I was not part of that decision, I think it would be the right thing to do.
Anyway, my advice is to come directly to the source instead of relying on grapevine gossip. You can leave me a message at the courthouse at 641-732-3942, Ext. 1 or come in to ask me in-person my thoughts and give me yours. I am in the courthouse most Monday mornings. I don’t want to announce my cell phone in a public newspaper, but you can easily get it from me.
