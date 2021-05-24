Mitchell County group supports Wetland Mitigation Bank: Letter

The Citizen’s Climate Education (CCE) group of Mitchell County, representing the interests of the entire county, supports Adam Shirley and the Conservation Board’s proposal to establish a Wetland Mitigation Bank for the Mitchell County Home farm site.

We believe the project will improve water quality in the area, provide healthy habitat for plants and wildlife, and provide a source of income for the County to pay for the project by replenishing tax dollars spent as well as generate excess funds to finance other County or Conservation projects.

We understand that Adam has provided ample opportunities for adjacent landowners to the project site to ask questions and has provided engineering expertise to address their concerns. With that preparation completed, as well as knowing that the previous Board of Supervisors had approved the Wetland Mitigation Bank, we believe the project is shovel ready and that the current Board should support it.