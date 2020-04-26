Minister's Column: 'When will this be over?'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“When will this be over?” That's the question I hear from my kids on a regular basis as they are eager to get back to normal life. Honestly, I have asked that same question with the impact of COVID-19 on our world today.

Though COVID-19 is new to our world, this question “When will this be over?” isn't. It’s the question many of us have asked as we have experienced seasons of sickness, family strife, grief, job loss, anxiety, and uncertainty about what the future holds. I don’t write that to minimize what we were feeling in facing today, but simply to point out the reality that we all find ourselves from time to time asking the question “When will this be over?”

It's a question certainly the Israelites asked as they wandered in the desert for 40 years.

In the book of Exodus we read about how God freed His people out of Egypt, a place where they had been enslaved for nearly 400 years. After sending the tenth and final plague, Pharaoh finally let God’s people go.