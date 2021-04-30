Minister's column: What Have We Learned?

We hope and pray that the pandemic, at least the most serious part of it, is coming to an end. We pray that the vaccines will be as successful as predicted.

But what a time this has been! Reflecting on what we’ve been through, I want to share some random thoughts.

First, the pandemic has accelerated the pace of change in our society. It is unprecedented. Even things unrelated to the pandemic are changing. (Have you learned how to “stream” on your TV?). So we are disoriented. But remember: God doesn’t change: He is the same yesterday, today and forever [Hebrews 13:8]. His Grace is the same. He is the root, He is the anchor, He is the Rock.

Secondly, Satan works to divide people. He is trying to divide our country. Our enemy is not flesh and blood, but spiritual enemies in dark places. As Paul reminds us in Ephesians 6:12, “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the (spiritual realm).” Satan divides Americans. Don’t let him divide Christians.