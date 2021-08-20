Minister's Column: What have we learned?

With tears in his eyes, he shared how dramatic and life giving this shift was for himself, his son, and family as a whole. However, as travel restrictions have been removed, and speaking opportunities are coming along again, this was when he shared his statement that is still sticking with me today. He said, “What if the last two years was the lesson and moving back to normal is the test? Will we continue doing all the things that we learned and began over the past year?”

You may want to read that again, and think on it.

As a pastor, I know this past year has been incredibly hard for all of us. Many of us have been pushed to our limits and have wrestled in many ways. Yet, over the past 18 months or so, I have heard time and time again from parents and others who have found incredible gems emerge over this time that they wouldn’t have come across otherwise.

As our church was shut down, and many turned to watching services online, I heard from several parents who said, “Andy, this has been the most incredible past few months. I’m watching the services with my kids and we are getting the chance to talk about them in a way that we never did before.”