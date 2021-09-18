Minister's column: We have a lot to learn from leaves

I hate to be the bearer of such news, but, from my office window, I am watching as the leaves of a certain sugar maple tree have started to turn a fiery red.

I don’t particularly care for these leaves. They are a reminder of all the plans and projects I had for this summer that I did not complete. They warn me that, before long, I’ll need to ask where the warm jackets and ice scrapers are. They tell me that the allergies and anxieties of harvest time are edging nearer.

I don’t necessarily care for the leaves, but they don’t seem to care one little bit what I think of them. They aren’t running by my schedule. They are not listening to my pleas for more time. These leaves respond to a different summons.

As people of faith, we have a lot to learn from these leaves. We, too, have times in our lives of growth and pruning. We are affected by the seasons of life more than we care to admit. We are reminded, so often, of the fragileness and fleetingness of our lives.

The Bible has a lot to say about these lessons. Ecclesiastes 3 tells us there a time for every purpose under Heaven. A number of Psalms (37 and 103, for example) remind us that we whither, even as we also grow. This can be daunting and hard to understand (and even harder to experience), but we are not a people without hope.