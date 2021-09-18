Minister's column: We have a lot to learn from leaves

I hate to be the bearer of such news, but, from my office window, I am watching as the leaves of a certain sugar maple tree have started to turn a fiery red.
I don’t particularly care for these leaves. They are a reminder of all the plans and projects I had for this summer that I did not complete. They warn me that, before long, I’ll need to ask where the warm jackets and ice scrapers are. They tell me that the allergies and anxieties of harvest time are edging nearer.
I don’t necessarily care for the leaves, but they don’t seem to care one little bit what I think of them. They aren’t running by my schedule. They are not listening to my pleas for more time. These leaves respond to a different summons.
As people of faith, we have a lot to learn from these leaves. We, too, have times in our lives of growth and pruning. We are affected by the seasons of life more than we care to admit. We are reminded, so often, of the fragileness and fleetingness of our lives.
The Bible has a lot to say about these lessons. Ecclesiastes 3 tells us there a time for every purpose under Heaven. A number of Psalms (37 and 103, for example) remind us that we whither, even as we also grow. This can be daunting and hard to understand (and even harder to experience), but we are not a people without hope.
The grand creation that we see and learn from is a creation that is guided by a loving hand. In contrast to our busy, rushed society, we follow a Creator who rests, who carefully crafts a world so beautiful and complex that we still haven’t seen the end of it, and who, above all, calls what is made “good.”
This is good news. But it also means I need to rethink things. Those frustratingly vibrant leaves I see from my window are created by the same God who made me, who made this planet I rely on for food and water, and who made you.
These leaves remind me that, even if I’m wanting more time before the autumn comes, life happens so often outside my control and that’s a good thing. The loving voice that called this world into being and called you “good” is who we best answer to. There is a peace in acceptance and contentment; a beauty I never see if I spend my life trying to change what is.
I suppose those leaves can stay there for a while. I hope I remember to enjoy them.
Rev. Bryan Odeen is pastor of Our Savior's Lutheran Church.