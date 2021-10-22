Minister's column: We are all part of the priesthood of all believers

On Oct. 17, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church celebrated its 125th Anniversary, a milestone in any congregation.

We had two wonderful worship services, special guests, and the weekend went near enough to perfect that we’ll just say it did.

A lot of planning went into the day and I believe it was a great success, but not because everything went according to plan. It was a success because it drew people together and celebrated not just the past, but the present and future.

Events like the Anniversary Celebration are important, not simply because they speak to what has been but speak to what is and what will be, as well. The Church has a history – a history of people who gave and lived faithfully, both within and without the walls of the building – and it is on that history that the Church will continue to build.

As Christians, we believe that God is continuing to create and build – each dawn is beginning of a new day, each spring is the sign of rebirth, and every baptism reiterates the promise that God’s love never fails and God’s Word is still living and active.

This is an important lesson for congregations to hear, I think. We are more than buildings. We are more than history. We are a people living in the world right now and what we do now is participating in the renewing and re-creating Word of God. What we do now is participating in the future we believe God is bringing about – a future marked by peace and love, where God dwells among us and wipes away every tear, and a world in which the lion and the lamb lay together.

This understanding of the Church is important. It means we are all in this together. It is not just up to the pastors. It is not just up to the worship leaders. It is up to all of us. We are all part of the priesthood of all believers and, as such, we have a part to play.

We celebrate the past as we live in the present and face the future, because we know that God isn’t done yet. God is working now and God will continue to work, just as God has been working all along. Thanks be to God.

Rev. Bryan Odeen is pastor of Our Savior's Lutheran Church.

