Minister's column: We are all part of the church's body

When I was a bit younger, I ran quite a bit (and, no, nobody was chasing me).

I loved to get out there and put in some good miles. The thrill of a race or the flood of endorphins, commonly called the “runner’s high,” was one of my favorite things.

But one time, after running a marathon, I woke up with a sore knee. I tried to let it heal a bit and eventually began running again, but then the other knee started to hurt. I’d let it rest, start running again, and the original knee would start to hurt.

This happened until I realized I was overcompensating. I wasn’t really letting the knee heal – I was changing how I ran in order to help the knee feel better, which in turn made the other knee hurt. My body needed time and rest and what I gave it was a different stride, which ultimately hurt me more than it helped until I resolved the issue.

Our bodies are made up of many different parts, each doing a unique and important task. When one part stops working well, the rest of the body suffers.