Minister's column: We are all part of the church's body

When I was a bit younger, I ran quite a bit (and, no, nobody was chasing me).
I loved to get out there and put in some good miles. The thrill of a race or the flood of endorphins, commonly called the “runner’s high,” was one of my favorite things.
But one time, after running a marathon, I woke up with a sore knee. I tried to let it heal a bit and eventually began running again, but then the other knee started to hurt. I’d let it rest, start running again, and the original knee would start to hurt.
This happened until I realized I was overcompensating. I wasn’t really letting the knee heal – I was changing how I ran in order to help the knee feel better, which in turn made the other knee hurt. My body needed time and rest and what I gave it was a different stride, which ultimately hurt me more than it helped until I resolved the issue.
Our bodies are made up of many different parts, each doing a unique and important task. When one part stops working well, the rest of the body suffers.
This is part of what makes the body such a great metaphor for the church in Ephesians 4:1-16. We are all part of this body, but we are not all the same part. We need each person, each muscle, ligament, bone, and nerve, to be healthy in order for the whole body of faith to work the way it was designed to.
The author of Ephesians lists a lot of different tasks of the body and says that it is a collective task to help the body grow, mature, and thrive. Just as our bodies knit together needing each part to work well, so the church has been knit together needing each person to work well.
We are part of one church, under one baptism, one faith, one Lord. But it’s easy to equate unity with uniformity. We are held to the same mission, but we are not going to do it the same way.
Instead of nitpicking at how other people exist in the body, our focus ought to be getting as healthy as we can be. Instead of holding people back and trying to get them to be “like us,” we ought to trust that God may have another way for them to do it.
Differences in the body of Christ should not intimidate us, but excite us. God is at work and we all have a part to play in it. Thanks be to God.
Rev. Bryan Odeen is pastor of Our Savior's Lutheran Church.