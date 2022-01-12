Minister's Column: We all have gifts

I know someone who is amazing at puzzles. I know someone else with perfect pitch, who can accurately sight read a piece of music they’re seeing for the first time. I know others who can teach and explain very complex things in ways that even I can understand. We are all made differently. This shouldn’t surprise us. We each have our own gifts and skills and, whether they are an innate quality in us or come by a lot of practice (or both), we recognize that we each are unique and have a part to play in community.

1 Corinthians 12:4-11 lays out a really great list of spiritual gifts – wisdom, knowledge, healing, miracles, faith, prophesy, speaking in tongues, interpretation, and discernment. Now, I don’t believe this is an exhaustive list, but it’s impressive, nonetheless. These are some complex words, but even if you don’t take time to look them all up or wrestle with what they mean, there are some big truths to be found in this passage. First and foremost, we recognize that all these gifts are on the same level – the Holy Spirit gives them as gifts, not as wages. Of the spiritual gifts, none of them are raised up as most or least important. They are all manifestations of the Spirit, that is, ways the Holy Spirit is made concrete or tangible among us in community.

We can also see, both through our own experiences and this passage, that each person is gifted separately. My gifts are not your gifts. Your gifts are not the same as your friends, partner, or neighbors. You are gifted and loved as an individual, with specific gifts to share. And I believe this of everyone you meet – even if you feel like the most mundane, ordinary person in the world, you still have gifts you can share.

And this brings us to one more point. None of us have all the gifts. If we want to experience the full nature of this “manifestation of the Spirit”, we must be in community, receiving and offering help. We must be willing to see the image of God in people who are different from us, with different gifts than us, and different ways of living in the world as us. We are loved and gifted as individuals, but we are saved as a “communion of saints”, together.

I hope you find and practice your gifts and I hope you’ll let yourself experience the gifts of others, too.

Rev. Bryan Odeen is pastor of Our Savior's Lutheran Church.

