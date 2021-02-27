Minister's column: Too high a price?

Jesus often stayed at the home of three siblings, Mary, Martha and Lazarus, in Bethany when He would visit Jerusalem.

In John 12, we read that this family gave a special dinner for Him. Martha, as usual, is busy serving. But Mary finds her favorite place – she falls at Jesus’ feet. She has a jar of very expensive perfume – almost a full year’s wages. She pours it on Jesus’ feet, she anoints Him, and then undoes her hair and uses it as a towel, wiping His feet. And I imagine the buzz in the room gradually lessening until there is complete silence and awe as they observe Mary’s act of devotion.

Of course, any time someone does something good, there are critics. Judas complains: “Why was this ointment not sold for three hundred denarii and given to the poor?” But Jesus rebukes Judas, “Leave her alone, so that she may keep it for the day of my burial.”