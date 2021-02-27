Minister's column: Too high a price?

Jesus often stayed at the home of three siblings, Mary, Martha and Lazarus, in Bethany when He would visit Jerusalem.
In John 12, we read that this family gave a special dinner for Him. Martha, as usual, is busy serving. But Mary finds her favorite place – she falls at Jesus’ feet. She has a jar of very expensive perfume – almost a full year’s wages. She pours it on Jesus’ feet, she anoints Him, and then undoes her hair and uses it as a towel, wiping His feet. And I imagine the buzz in the room gradually lessening until there is complete silence and awe as they observe Mary’s act of devotion.
Of course, any time someone does something good, there are critics. Judas complains: “Why was this ointment not sold for three hundred denarii and given to the poor?” But Jesus rebukes Judas, “Leave her alone, so that she may keep it for the day of my burial.”
It is as if Jesus were saying, “By the time the fragrance of this perfume leaves My body, I will be dead.” Did Mary know? She knew Jesus was in danger, but did she really know that Jesus would be dead by the end of the coming week? I don’t know, but I do believe the Holy Spirit moved Mary’s spirit so that she knew Jesus was going to die soon. The disciples had resisted that truth. But perhaps Mary knew: Jesus was going to die for the sins of the disciples, for the sins of the world – and for her sins.
She “anointed” Jesus with perfume. That’s what women did to dead bodies. Mary doesn’t know if she will get the chance to anoint Jesus’ body after He dies. So she will take this opportunity to show Jesus how much she loves Him and acknowledges Him as her Savior and Lord Who will die for her. She wants to give her offering to Him while He is still alive.
Mary was criticized for giving such a generous gift. Judas thought it was a waste. When Jesus was suffering, nailed to a tree, His life-blood flowing out of His body, perhaps the angels were thinking: “Jesus, don’t do this! Don’t waste Your blood on these rebellious sinners! You’re paying too high a price! Come down from the cross!”
But He didn’t. Jesus loves you so much, Jesus desires your salvation so much, that He would pay the awful price, He would suffer and die in our place.
During this season of Lent, I pray that you will humbly fall at Jesus’ feet and worship Him for His amazing grace. He died to save you. Then, when Easter arrives, praise Him: “He is Risen!”
