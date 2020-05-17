Minister's column: The anchor of hope

That’s true of our hopes and dreams. It’s one thing to have hopes and dreams, but they are meaningless unless they are attached to something. The Christian’s hopes and dreams are attached to the Word of God! His Word, His Promises, never fail. We believe in forgiveness, we believe in heaven, we believe we will be delivered from sin, death and the devil, we believe that we will be healed of all diseases -- even the coronavirus -- not just because we want to be, but because it is promised to us by God! These are certain hopes, based on God’s Word. We will outlive the pandemic—if not here on earth, then in heaven!