Minister's column: The anchor of hope

The anchor has long been the symbol for Christian hope. That image comes from Hebrews 6:18-20: “…we who have fled for refuge…have strong encouragement to hold fast to the hope set before us. We have this as a sure and steadfast anchor of the soul.” An anchor is used to steady a boat, especially during a storm. In the storm of this pandemic, we need an anchor, we need hope.
In the Biblical language, hope is NOT an uncertain thing, as when we say “I hope I don’t get sick” or “I hope we can take our vacation this summer.” In our usage, a “hope” is a wish, a desire that may or may not be fulfilled, perhaps more likely not, or we fear it won’t.
But in the language of the Bible, HOPE is a certain thing. It’s not just a wish or a desire that we have. Hope is related to faith. The Biblical definition of faith is this [Hebrews 11:1], “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”
Christians speak of the “hope of the resurrection.” That doesn’t mean we just wish there will be a resurrection of our dead loved ones someday — we are saying that we fervently believe that the dead will be raised because Jesus promises us that. That’s why the early Church selected the anchor to symbolize HOPE.
When I taught this once, I drew a crude anchor on the chalkboard. A faithful member noted: “There’s something missing” and then told this story:
Early in her marriage her husband took her fishing. They pulled out from the shore and the husband said: “Throw out the anchor,” which the wife promptly did.
There was only one problem … the anchor was not attached to anything.
That’s what was missing from my drawing, she said, an anchor must attached to something.
That’s true of our hopes and dreams. It’s one thing to have hopes and dreams, but they are meaningless unless they are attached to something. The Christian’s hopes and dreams are attached to the Word of God! His Word, His Promises, never fail. We believe in forgiveness, we believe in heaven, we believe we will be delivered from sin, death and the devil, we believe that we will be healed of all diseases -- even the coronavirus -- not just because we want to be, but because it is promised to us by God! These are certain hopes, based on God’s Word. We will outlive the pandemic—if not here on earth, then in heaven!
Sometimes the Christian anchor symbol has a cross on top. The Christian’s hope is anchored, not just in His Word, but in Jesus, Who rose from the dead and has ascended into heaven. He has conquered death. Believe it.
Rev. Bruce Kaltwasser is the pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!