Minister's Column: Thanksgiving can be 'happy' in season of uncertainty

Whether we’d describe ourselves as a follower of Jesus or not, few of us like to find ourselves in the midst of a season of grief, sorrow, or loss. Likewise, most of us wrestle with finding joy and peace in the midst of uncertainty.

The good news is that the Bible isn’t silent when it comes to examples of God’s people who walk through seasons of uncertainty, sorrow, and loss. A common theme we see in the Bible is one where a person is going about life just fine, then their life is disrupted and disorientated, and as they sit in that disruption and choose to turn their gaze to God, God eventually brings about restoration and blessing. This pattern rings true from Moses to Job, David to Daniel, and from Jesus’ disciples, to Jesus Himself.

That is good news as we find ourselves in the midst of one of the most disrupting and disorientating seasons we’ve ever faced. Like those we read about in Scripture, though we may wrestle through this season of uncertainty we find ourselves in, God is faithful and He will not only see us through it, but use it for our good as we give Him room to work in us and through us.

You may be asking What does giving God room actually look like in a season like COVID-19?” Great question! Some examples may include.

• Attend church – whether it be in person or online.