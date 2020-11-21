Minister's Column: Thanksgiving can be 'happy' in season of uncertainty

For many of us, the word “happy” always goes before the word “thanksgiving” at this time of year. We often say those words together as we enter this week, as we say goodbye to our co-workers on Wednesday, greet others at a favorite store or restaurant, and as we gather with our families to celebrate the holiday of Thanksgiving.
This year, however, many of us may be struggling to describe this Thanksgiving as “happy.” Over the past eight months, we’ve all tasted the bitterness of COVID-19. Whether it was through experiencing the effects of the virus itself, struggling with the separation from a loved one who has been hospitalized or stuck in quarantine, or realizing how not seeing another’s smile due to a mask causes us to miss something special, we are all ready for this season to be over.
As we approach Thanksgiving, we find ourselves once again facing changes none of us are eager to embrace. For example, on Monday, November 16th, just a few hours prior to my writing of this article, our Governor Kim Reynolds held a short press conference announcing new guidelines for our state. By the time that this article is printed, I wouldn’t be surprised if some of those guidelines will have once again adjusted.
For many, her announcement that indoor gatherings, including family gatherings, are to be limited to 15 people, felt like a knife to the chest, as COVID, despite all of the disruption it has already caused us, is now impacting our Thanksgiving holiday plans.
Whether we’d describe ourselves as a follower of Jesus or not, few of us like to find ourselves in the midst of a season of grief, sorrow, or loss. Likewise, most of us wrestle with finding joy and peace in the midst of uncertainty.
The good news is that the Bible isn’t silent when it comes to examples of God’s people who walk through seasons of uncertainty, sorrow, and loss. A common theme we see in the Bible is one where a person is going about life just fine, then their life is disrupted and disorientated, and as they sit in that disruption and choose to turn their gaze to God, God eventually brings about restoration and blessing. This pattern rings true from Moses to Job, David to Daniel, and from Jesus’ disciples, to Jesus Himself.
That is good news as we find ourselves in the midst of one of the most disrupting and disorientating seasons we’ve ever faced. Like those we read about in Scripture, though we may wrestle through this season of uncertainty we find ourselves in, God is faithful and He will not only see us through it, but use it for our good as we give Him room to work in us and through us.
You may be asking What does giving God room actually look like in a season like COVID-19?” Great question! Some examples may include.
• Attend church – whether it be in person or online.
• Get connected relationally with others by engaging in a small group at your church whether in person or online.
• Intentionally spend time in silence and solitude, asking God “In this season what are you wanting to do in me? in those around me? and what would you like to do through me as I journey through this challenging season?”
As we do that, our focus will be able to move beyond the discouragement that comes with being fixated on our current challenging circumstances. Instead, though our surroundings remain bleak momentarily, we can have assurance and hope, knowing that “God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God” (Romans 8:28 - NLT).
Though this Thanksgiving season is certain to be different than what we have experienced in the past, and far from what we hoped for this year, it also could be just what we need to discover how to turn to God and rest in Him, knowing that He loves us and desires to bring about a good work in us and through us.
