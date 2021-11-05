Minister's Column: Taking back Thanksgiving

I love the month of November. I love the cool, crisp autumn air and the clear skies. I love seeing the fading yet still beautiful trees as they slowly move into hibernation mode. But most of all I love Thanksgiving.

I love that we have a specific day in the month of November that is dedicated to giving thanks. Unfortunately, for many people Thanksgiving has become irrelevant, pushed aside by Black Friday and the ever lengthening influence of a commercialized Christmas holiday.

The psalmist saw thanksgiving as an unique act of worship. There are several Psalms given entirely to the expression of gratitude to God. Psalm 107 is one of them. It begins with "Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good, his love endures forever." Then the same sentiment is repeated three more times. Each time the psalmist says, "Let them give thanks to the LORD for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind."

I would like to make a plea that we take back our Thanksgiving holiday by turning it into a one-month-long celebration of thankfulness. What if we were to commit ourselves to being thankful each day of the month of November? What if we were to find something to be thankful each day?

First, we would give thanks to God who is the source and giver of all good things. Then we would turn our grateful heart toward the human source of that blessing.

Through words and deeds we would begin with our family members, showing genuine appreciation for all they do for us. Then we would focus on the countless people who make our lives more secure, well-ordered and efficient. These include those who teach our children, protect us from harm, and provide structure to our lives through both governmental and commercial services.

By learning to show gratitude to God and to those with whom we live, we just might find that we ourselves are becoming better human beings.

