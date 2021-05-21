Minister's Column: Sharing words of wisdom

It begins, “Good friend, don’t forget all I’ve taught you, take to heart my commands. They’ll help you live a long, long time, a long life lived full and well.”

Originally, it was a father speaking to his son. But it could be anyone who has had a positive influence on the hearer. All of us have had someone who has offered guidance and good counsel in our lives. It may have been a parent, a teacher, a religious instructor or a counselor. We are to remember those words of wisdom and take them to heart.

The next two verses have to do with how we relate to people. The teacher says, “Don’t lose your grip on Love and Loyalty. Tie them around your neck; carve their initials on your heart. Earn a reputation for living well in God’s eyes and the eyes of the people.”

This refers to acquiring a mindset of putting the interests and concerns of others before your own.

Verses 5 and 6 have to do with how we relate to God: “Trust God from the bottom of your heart; don’t try to figure out everything on your own. Listen for God’s voice in everything you do, everywhere you go; he’s the one who will keep you on track.”