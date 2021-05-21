Minister's Column: Sharing words of wisdom

One of the most invigorating times of the year for any community is graduation season.
Celebrating with those who have achieved 12 years of hard-earned education infuses all of us with hope for the future.
As we attend the receptions hosted by our friends and families, we are inspired by all the accomplishments these graduates have realized. So I want to begin by saying, “Congratulations, graduates! We are so proud of all of you!”
The Book of Proverbs, sometimes called the Book of Wisdom, is without question the most practical book of the entire Bible. This unique section of Scripture has to do with becoming skillful in the matters of everyday life. Matters such as how to relate to our parents, raise our children, handle our money, become a leader in the workplace, and to use words to build up rather than to tear down.
It also includes vital subjects such as beneficial eating and drinking habits, healthy ways to handle our emotions and useful attitudes in our relating to others. It even deals with God’s way to conduct our sexual lives.
I would like to share a few of these words of wisdom, not only for those who are graduating, but for all of us as a kind of refresher course on life. Proverbs chapter 3:1-6 are some of my favorite verses in this book. They come from Eugene Peterson’s The Message translation.
It begins, “Good friend, don’t forget all I’ve taught you, take to heart my commands. They’ll help you live a long, long time, a long life lived full and well.”
Originally, it was a father speaking to his son. But it could be anyone who has had a positive influence on the hearer. All of us have had someone who has offered guidance and good counsel in our lives. It may have been a parent, a teacher, a religious instructor or a counselor. We are to remember those words of wisdom and take them to heart.
The next two verses have to do with how we relate to people. The teacher says, “Don’t lose your grip on Love and Loyalty. Tie them around your neck; carve their initials on your heart. Earn a reputation for living well in God’s eyes and the eyes of the people.”
This refers to acquiring a mindset of putting the interests and concerns of others before your own.
Verses 5 and 6 have to do with how we relate to God: “Trust God from the bottom of your heart; don’t try to figure out everything on your own. Listen for God’s voice in everything you do, everywhere you go; he’s the one who will keep you on track.”
In his introduction to the Book of Proverbs Eugene Peterson says, “The way we think of and respond to God is the most practical thing we can do. In matters of everyday practicality, nothing, absolutely nothing, takes precedence over God.”